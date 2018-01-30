Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal On The Plane As A Comfort Pet

We'd love to know what was going through her head.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
United Airlines' overbook application

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Many folks have heard of a comfort dog to help relieve anxiety during stressful times. Some airlines even have rules to protect these animals as on-board pets.

However, one woman tried her luck and attempted to bring a huge peacock with her on board a plane.

 

United Airlines was not here for it.

The unidentified woman flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport argued that the bird gave her “emotional-support.” She claimed he had his own ticket for the flight and everything, according to Fox News.

It was still a no for United.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,” they said in a statement.

Not to mention, how was the peacock going to fit in the seat?

Guess we’ll never know.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal On The Plane As A Comfort Pet

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 items
Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones
 3 hours ago
01.31.18
A Thread Of Rihanna’s Greatest Twitter Clapbacks
 7 hours ago
01.31.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 12 hours ago
01.31.18
Oh No! LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized!
 16 hours ago
01.31.18
Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy…
 19 hours ago
01.31.18
LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Photos