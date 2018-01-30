News
20 Deadliest Cars

Firefigters at a car accident scene

Source: vm / Getty

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has announced the 2017  20 deadliest cars. Does your car make the list. Let pray not!

20. Ford Mustang convertible

19. Dodge Avenger 2WD

18. Chevrolet Impala

17. Volkswagen Golf

16. Mitsubishi Lancer 2WD

15. Hyundai Accent (hatchback)

14. Ford Fiesta (sedan)

13. Hyundai Genesis coupe

12. Chrysler 200

11. Ford Focus

10. Nissan Sentra

9. Nissan Titan Crew Cab short bed 4WD

8. Dodge Challenger

7. Kia Soul

6. Ford Fiesta (sedan)

5. Nissan Versa

4. Chevrolet Spark

3. Scion tC

2. Kia Rio

1. Hyundai Accent (sedan)

There are a lot of different reasons why these cars made the list. IIHS recommends that you do your research on any car that you plan to purchase.

