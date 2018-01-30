3 reads Leave a comment
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has announced the 2017 20 deadliest cars. Does your car make the list. Let pray not!
20. Ford Mustang convertible
19. Dodge Avenger 2WD
18. Chevrolet Impala
17. Volkswagen Golf
16. Mitsubishi Lancer 2WD
15. Hyundai Accent (hatchback)
14. Ford Fiesta (sedan)
13. Hyundai Genesis coupe
12. Chrysler 200
11. Ford Focus
10. Nissan Sentra
9. Nissan Titan Crew Cab short bed 4WD
8. Dodge Challenger
7. Kia Soul
6. Ford Fiesta (sedan)
5. Nissan Versa
4. Chevrolet Spark
3. Scion tC
2. Kia Rio
1. Hyundai Accent (sedan)
There are a lot of different reasons why these cars made the list. IIHS recommends that you do your research on any car that you plan to purchase.
