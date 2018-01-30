Huggy Lowdown: What Will Trump Lie About Tonight?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/30/18- Tonight President Trump will give the State of The Union address and Huggy believes he’ll do nothing but lie. Huggy thinks they should have Stormy Daniels there and red cups for people so they can take shots every time Trump tells a lie!

