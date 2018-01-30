TJMS
Ruben Santiago-Hudson Loves The Message From ‘The Quad’

BET’s The Quad is well into it’s second season and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities inspired show is tackling much needed issues like the lack of funding in these institutions. Cecil Diamond the band director played by Ruben Santiago-Hudson has been making some serious waves this season.

“We jump right on it because it’s a very important issue. We have a great writing staff,” explained Santiago-Hudson. “The real essential things that we need to have our eyes on as the African-American community.”

Aside from The Quad, people are also familiar with Santiago-Hudson from his Broadway talent. Sherri Shepherd wanted to know if was up to anything in that world.

“I’m directing two plays working on them at the same time,” expressed Santiago Hudson.

