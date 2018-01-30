That’s What She Said: Cardi B & Her Butterflies…

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/30/18- Rapper Cardi B stole the red carpet when at the Grammys when she said, “I feel nervous, overwhelmed, everything. … I feel it all, whoo! Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!” Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd couldn’t take it and went in on Cardi B and her comment on being on the red carpet for the first time.

