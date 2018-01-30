Oooops: State Of The Union Tickets Feature Major Misspelling ‘Uniom’

Did you receive your tickets to the Trump’s “State of the Uniom” speech on Tuesday? The Trump White House, which has had its share of spelling and grammatical snafu’s in press releases and administration announcements, isn’t to blame this time around. The Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeepers is the culprit responsible for issuing the State of the Union tickets, and social media poked fun a the glaring typo. Fake spell check, our tax dollars at work!

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018

Read Also:

#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel School Prank

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: