National
Home > National

Oooops: State Of The Union Tickets Feature Major Misspelling ‘Uniom’

Jodi Berry
2 reads
Leave a comment
USA, Washington DC, Presidential Seal on podium in front of The White House, close-up

Source: Joseph Sohm-Visions of America / Getty

Did you receive your tickets to the Trump’s “State of the Uniom” speech on Tuesday? The Trump White House, which has had its share of spelling and grammatical snafu’s in press releases and administration announcements, isn’t to blame this time around. The Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeepers is the culprit responsible for issuing the State of the Union tickets, and social media poked fun a the glaring typo. Fake spell check, our tax dollars at work!

Read Also:

#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel School Prank

spell check , State of Uniom , White House

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Oooops: State Of The Union Tickets Feature Major Misspelling ‘Uniom’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Offers Seemingly Genuine Apology…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Excludes Bianca From St. Maarten…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars
 13 hours ago
01.30.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 14 hours ago
01.30.18
Global Premiere: Bump “For You” By New Orleans’…
 14 hours ago
01.30.18
White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A…
 15 hours ago
01.30.18
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out…
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
One High Schooler’s Incredible Basketball Shot Goes Viral
 17 hours ago
01.30.18
It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Every Time Blue Ivy Carter Was Politely Unimpressed…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Photos