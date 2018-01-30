Have your say on what to do with Confederate monuments in Raleigh

A committee determining the future of three Confederate monument wants to know what you think. The Cooper administration, has asked that three monuments on the state capitol grounds be moved to the Bentonville battle field historic site on Four Oaks. The state local historical commission charged with offering a recommendation are now accepting comments on-line or in the mail.

The committee has set up an online portal at https://www.ncdcr.gov/comment-relocation-monuments for public comment.

