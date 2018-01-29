National
Home > National

Has Walmart Been Locking Up Black Beauty Products While Wypipo Products Go Free?

A Walmart shopper is suing the company for racial discrimination.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Walmart is being called out after a customer accused the company of locking up African American beauty products, while leaving wypipo to freely grab their respective beauty goods.

Essie Grundy claims she was shopping for a comb in Perry, CA when she discovered it was locked in a cabinet. “That’s when I noticed that all of the African-American products were locked up under lock and key,” she told reporters, according to Business Insider.

As proof, video footage has surfaced. You can view the clip up top, plus some photos below.

While some claim it is not racist because Walmart locks up “tons of other shit,” Essie Grundy is suing the company. In the meantime, Walmart issued a statement that said the company does not tolerate discrimination of any kind, adding certain “determinations are made on a store-by-sore basis using data supporting the need for heightened measures.” Hm.

Thoughts?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Has Walmart Been Locking Up Black Beauty Products While Wypipo Products Go Free?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Offers Seemingly Genuine Apology…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Excludes Bianca From St. Maarten…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars
 13 hours ago
01.30.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 14 hours ago
01.30.18
Global Premiere: Bump “For You” By New Orleans’…
 14 hours ago
01.30.18
White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A…
 15 hours ago
01.30.18
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out…
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
One High Schooler’s Incredible Basketball Shot Goes Viral
 17 hours ago
01.30.18
It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend…
 18 hours ago
01.30.18
LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Every Time Blue Ivy Carter Was Politely Unimpressed…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Photos