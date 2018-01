Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application

Join us April 14 for Women’s Empowerment 2018! For over 20 years Women’s Empowerment has been the leading event for women and families in the Triangle. Each year a sold-out crowd of women, children — and yes, even men –come to hear our speakers who have included TD Jakes, Taraji P. Henson, NeNe Leakes, Tyra Banks, Michael Baisden and more! We have some of the biggest names in the business come to perform and workshops that help attendees live healthier lives – physically, mentally, emotionally and financially.

Women’s Empowerment is not just a great opportunity for businesses, it’s also a great opportunity for your business!

