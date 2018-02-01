A Few Fun Facts: Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley

1 reads Leave a comment
A Few Fun Facts about Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley
Bob Marley was born February 6, 1945 in Nine Mile, Jamaica
He got the nickname “Whiteboy” because of his mixed racial makeup
Once a palm reader/fortune teller
Raised Catholic, but became interested in Rastafari beliefs in the 60s
Bob Marley drove a BMW for years, as far as he was concerned BMW stood for Bob Marley and the Wailers
Professional level soccer player and great ping-pong game too
Bob Marley had 11 children by different women
Sharon Marley Prendergast (adopted)
His final words to his son Ziggy were, ” Money can’t buy life”
Bob Marley died of a form of cancer (melanoma) at the age of 36
