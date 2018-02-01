A Few Fun Facts: Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley

A Few Fun Facts about Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley

Bob Marley was born February 6, 1945 in Nine Mile, Jamaica

He got the nickname “Whiteboy” because of his mixed racial makeup

Once a palm reader/fortune teller

Raised Catholic, but became interested in Rastafari beliefs in the 60s

Bob Marley drove a BMW for years, as far as he was concerned BMW stood for Bob Marley and the Wailers

Professional level soccer player and great ping-pong game too

Bob Marley had 11 children by different women

Sharon Marley Prendergast (adopted)

Cedella Marley

David Nesta “Ziggy” Marley

Stephen Robert Nesta Marley

Rohan Anthony Marley

Julian Ricardo Marley

Ky-Mani Marley

Damian Robert Nesta Marley

His final words to his son Ziggy were, ” Money can’t buy life”

Bob Marley died of a form of cancer (melanoma) at the age of 36

