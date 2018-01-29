Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out For

Some fresh stories make their way to screen.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Grey Goose Blue Door Hosts The Casts Of Game-Changing Films During The Sundance Film Festival

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

This weekend ended one of the biggest independent film festivals in the world, the Sundance Film Festival.

Everything from comedies to political dramas made an appearance at the 10-day long event and hopefully we can expect their release sometime this year.

Some recognizable stars were definitely there to rep their movies. Swipe through to check out seven flicks we think should be on your radar and the talent that’s bringing them to life!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out For

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Offers Seemingly Genuine Apology…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Excludes Bianca From St. Maarten…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars
 13 hours ago
01.30.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 13 hours ago
01.30.18
Global Premiere: Bump “For You” By New Orleans’…
 14 hours ago
01.30.18
White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A…
 15 hours ago
01.30.18
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out…
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
One High Schooler’s Incredible Basketball Shot Goes Viral
 17 hours ago
01.30.18
It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend…
 18 hours ago
01.30.18
LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Every Time Blue Ivy Carter Was Politely Unimpressed…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Photos