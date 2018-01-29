Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might Just Be A D-Cup”

Rose proudly showed off her new breasts after undergoing reduction surgery.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Model, entrepreneur and feminist Amber Rose took to social media to reveal her new and improved breasts.

Muva informed her fans she was undergoing breast reduction surgery to significantly reduce her natural H-cup breasts.

Before undergoing surgery, the mother-of-one posted her consultation with plastic surgeon Garth Fisher. The doc explained the reduction would improve Rose’s mobility and finally get her comfortably into a spaghetti strap top:

While in recovery, Rose showed off her new rack in a support bra, guessing they were now about a D-Cup.

“Look at how much smaller they are. I really went down a lot,” she said. “I don’t know if you guys know but I was like a 36 H. I was really, really big. I think now I might actually just be a D cup, which is really small for me.”

#PressPlay: #AmberRose shows off the results

A post shared by Dr. Garth Fisher (@garthfishermd) on

We are glad Rose got the results she wanted! Maybe now we will be a little more convinced those Sneak Vaunt bras actually work.

 

RELATED LINKS

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Amber Rose Looking Red Hot With Her New Hairstyle?

Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk

Amber Rose Wants A Restraining Order Against Wiz Khalifa’s…Mom

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might Just Be A D-Cup”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Offers Seemingly Genuine Apology…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Excludes Bianca From St. Maarten…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars
 13 hours ago
01.30.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 14 hours ago
01.30.18
Global Premiere: Bump “For You” By New Orleans’…
 14 hours ago
01.30.18
White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A…
 15 hours ago
01.30.18
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out…
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
One High Schooler’s Incredible Basketball Shot Goes Viral
 17 hours ago
01.30.18
It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend…
 18 hours ago
01.30.18
LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Every Time Blue Ivy Carter Was Politely Unimpressed…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Photos