Blue Ivy Shooshed Jay Z & Beyonce + More Moments You Missed At The 2018 Grammys

Blue Ivy was every tired/ over it Black kid at the Grammys.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

It’s safe to say Black Hollywood owned the 60th Grammy awards last night, bringing the best fashion moments and hypest performances to music’s biggest night. Kendrick Lamar opened the show. Bruno Mars and Cardi B finessed the stage with their 90s ode, while Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and Sza blessed us with their musical genius.

Like all award shows, the fun happens when the cameras aren’t rolling. Here’s the moments everyone is still talking about:

Blue Ivy Basically Told Bey & Jay To Chill

Blue! 💀😂🤣

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Bono Slipped Cardi B A Secret Note

I️ CANT BELIEVE IT !!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Lil Uzi Vert’s Awkward Red Carpet With Giuliana Rancic

#PressPlay #LilUziVert gave #GiulianaRancic a great #Grammy interview 😩

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Cardi B Felt Nervous In Her Vagina…Lol

#PressPlay #CardiB Shares her excitement at the #Grammys 😂 via: @buzzfeed

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Beyonce & Jay Z At The Grammys After Party

The Grammy goodness keeps on going. Read a full recap, here.

