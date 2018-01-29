Blue Ivy Shooshed Jay Z & Beyonce + More Moments You Missed At The 2018 Grammys

It’s safe to say Black Hollywood owned the 60th Grammy awards last night, bringing the best fashion moments and hypest performances to music’s biggest night. Kendrick Lamar opened the show. Bruno Mars and Cardi B finessed the stage with their 90s ode, while Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and Sza blessed us with their musical genius.
Like all award shows, the fun happens when the cameras aren’t rolling. Here’s the moments everyone is still talking about:
Blue Ivy Basically Told Bey & Jay To Chill
Bono Slipped Cardi B A Secret Note
Lil Uzi Vert’s Awkward Red Carpet With Giuliana Rancic
Cardi B Felt Nervous In Her Vagina…Lol
Beyonce & Jay Z At The Grammys After Party
"She's not speaking tonight, she doesn't do public speaking like that but she said meet her at Coachella" B and Diddy at Diddy's Grammy After Party in NY at 1 Oak, Jan. 28th (Note: Its so cute that Jay was cheering her on❤❤) #Beyoncé #BeyoncéKnowles #BeyoncéKnowlesCarter #QueenB #QueenBee #MrsCarter #MrsKnowlesCarter #Bey #Bee #diddy #seancombs #TheGrammys #Madisonsquaregarden #NewYork #NYC #MSG
Jay Z and Beyoncé at a Grammy Afterparty in NY at 1 Oak, Jan. 28th (Note: I'm getting late 90's early 2000's, Say My Name vibes from B with these braids.) #jayz #jay #jigga #jiggaman #hov #hova #shawncarter #mrcarter #kinghova #MrsCarter #MrsKnowlesCarter #Beyoncé #BeyoncéKnowles #BeyoncéKnowlesCarter #QueenB #QueenBee #JayandB #HovandB #TheCarters #MrandMrsCarter #TheGrammys #Madisonsquaregarden #MSG #NewYork #NYC #1Oak
