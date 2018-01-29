Random Super Bowl Facts

The Super Bowl is coming! Sunday it all goes down. No matter if you have watched your favorite team all season long or you are boycotting the game, we all enjoy some facts about the Super Bowl. Here are a few…

A) What was the most watched Super Bowl?

SB XLIX was the most watched TV show ever. The Patriots’ last-second victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX was the most watched telecast in television history. The 49th Super Bowl was viewed by 114.4 million viewers.

B) What was the most watched halftime show?

Katy Perry and the infamous Left Shark’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX drew even more viewers than the game itself. Her performance was watched by 118.5 million people. Bet you thought it was Janet Jackson’s halftime show!

C) Who has the most Super Bowl touchdown catches?

Jerry Rice: Most touchdown catches in Super Bowl history. He holds the title with eight touchdown catches.

D) How much does each team make when they go to the Super Bowl?

Players on the winning team take home $97,000 per person, while each losing player pockets $49,000.

E) Who was the first African American Coach to win a Super Bowl?

In 2007, Tony Dungy became the first African American coach to win a Super Bowl when the Colts beat the Bears. 1 other African American coach has won; 2009 – Mike Tomilin with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

