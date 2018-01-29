Sports
Home > Sports

Random Super Bowl Facts

bvick
2 reads
Leave a comment
Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The Super Bowl is coming! Sunday it all goes down. No matter if you have watched your favorite team all season long or you are boycotting the game, we all enjoy some facts about the Super Bowl. Here are a few…

A) What was the most watched Super Bowl?

SB XLIX was the most watched TV show ever. The Patriots’ last-second victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX was the most watched telecast in television history. The 49th Super Bowl was viewed by 114.4 million viewers.

B) What was the most watched halftime show?

Katy Perry and the infamous Left Shark’s halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX drew even more viewers than the game itself. Her performance was watched by 118.5 million people. Bet you thought it was Janet Jackson’s halftime show!

C) Who has the most Super Bowl touchdown catches?

Jerry Rice: Most touchdown catches in Super Bowl history. He holds the title with eight touchdown catches.

D) How much does each team make when they go to the Super Bowl?

Players on the winning team take home $97,000 per person, while each losing player pockets $49,000.

E) Who was the first African American Coach to win a Super Bowl?

In 2007, Tony Dungy became the first African American coach to win a Super Bowl when the Colts beat the Bears. 1 other African American coach has won;  2009 – Mike Tomilin with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Random Super Bowl Facts

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9 items
How To Live Your Best Life: According To…
 6 hours ago
01.29.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Here’s a Dose of Cuteness: Blue Ivy steals…
 10 hours ago
01.29.18
US-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-TROPHY
Trump gets trolled at Grammys
 10 hours ago
01.29.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Bruno Mars Wins Big: 2018 Grammy Awards
 13 hours ago
01.29.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 14 hours ago
01.29.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Eva Marcille Comes Through With Shady…
 18 hours ago
01.29.18
This 67-Year-Old Woman Has Better Moves Than Your…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
Casting News! Jennifer Hudson Tapped To Star In…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
Watch This Soulful Serenade From Jamie Foxx If…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
Have You Ever Seen A Rat Take A…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
Black Love! Kenya Moore and Husband Marc Daly…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump
 1 day ago
01.29.18
40 items
#BlackExcellence! The Stars Come Out For All The…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
Photos