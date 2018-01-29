Celebrity News
5 Things You Might Not Know About Oprah

Oprah Winfrey Inspires South African Young Women

Happy 64th Birthday, OPRAH! We all feel like we know our sister, cousin, auntie Oprah. But there might be a few things that you might not know. Here are the top 3.

1-Did you know that she talked her self out going to kindergarten? After starting kindergarten, she wrote her teacher a letter saying: “I don’t think I belong here ’cause I know a lot of big words.” And she skipped to the first grade. WOW!

2-Even Oprah’s family spelled her name wrong. Actually, we all spell her name wrong. The correct way to spell her name is Orpah. She was named after a woman in the Book of Ruth in the Hebrew Bible. Orpah was from Moab and was the daughter-in-law of Naomi and wife of Chilion. After years of people spelling it wrong, O-P-R-A-H stuck.

3-Oprah is the 3rd richest self-made billionaire woman! She ties with Judy Love and is worth $2.9 billion dollars.

4-Oprah has been nominated for 2 Oscar Awards – 1) Best Supporting Actress – ‘The Color Purple’ and 2) Best Picture – ‘Selma’ (she was a producer)

5- In 1998, Oprah permanently withdrew herself and her show from consideration for a Daytime Emmy Award after being awarded the Lifetime Achievement. She was quoted as saying, “After you’ve achieved it for a lifetime, what else is there?”

Want to know more about Auntie Oprah? Check out these two articles.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 25, 2012

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine--here's how to live your best life using Oprah's best quotes.

 

Photos