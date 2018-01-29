5 Things You Might Not Know About Oprah

Happy 64th Birthday, OPRAH! We all feel like we know our sister, cousin, auntie Oprah. But there might be a few things that you might not know. Here are the top 3.
1-Did you know that she talked her self out going to kindergarten? After starting kindergarten, she wrote her teacher a letter saying: “I don’t think I belong here ’cause I know a lot of big words.” And she skipped to the first grade. WOW!
2-Even Oprah’s family spelled her name wrong. Actually, we all spell her name wrong. The correct way to spell her name is Orpah. She was named after a woman in the Book of Ruth in the Hebrew Bible. Orpah was from Moab and was the daughter-in-law of Naomi and wife of Chilion. After years of people spelling it wrong, O-P-R-A-H stuck.
3-Oprah is the 3rd richest self-made billionaire woman! She ties with Judy Love and is worth $2.9 billion dollars.
4-Oprah has been nominated for 2 Oscar Awards – 1) Best Supporting Actress – ‘The Color Purple’ and 2) Best Picture – ‘Selma’ (she was a producer)
5- In 1998, Oprah permanently withdrew herself and her show from consideration for a Daytime Emmy Award after being awarded the Lifetime Achievement. She was quoted as saying, “After you’ve achieved it for a lifetime, what else is there?”
How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)
