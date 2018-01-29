Guy’s Got A Gripe: Bathroom Etiquette For All Men

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/29/18- On this segment of Guys Got A Gripe, Guy wanted to give the men a little lesson in bathroom etiquette by calling a white guy out in the bathroom for having his pants down to his ankles while at the urinal. And to make it worse he was holding a conversation with the man next to him. Guy says it’s HUGE no no!

