Top Of The Morning: What Did You Think Of The Grammys?

1/29/18- It was Kendrick Lamar’s and Bruno Mars’ award night because they cleaned up! Dave Chappelle winning a Grammy was the highlight of the event for Guy Torry as a fellow comedian. Omarosa is back on T.V. with Celebrity Big Brother and the crew isn’t too keen about it.

