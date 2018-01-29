TJMS
Top Of The Morning: What Did You Think Of The Grammys?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1/29/18- It was Kendrick Lamar’s and Bruno Mars’ award night because they cleaned up! Dave Chappelle winning a Grammy was the highlight of the event for Guy Torry as a fellow comedian. Omarosa is back on T.V. with Celebrity Big Brother and the crew isn’t too keen about it.

