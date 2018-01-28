Entertainment News
This 67-Year-Old Woman Has Better Moves Than Your Favorite Athlete

Seniors dancing on the beach in a great mood. Gdansk, Poland

Source: Anna Bizon / Getty

Who says you lose your skills when you get older? This athletic grandma is holding it down for the older generation by showing the world she’s still got it! If you thought she would lose her soccer skills at 67, you thought wrong. Check out the video below to see this young lady get down!

 

 

