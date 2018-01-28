Entertainment News
Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump

Foxy NC Staff
Jay-Z Introduces Vic Mensa At Mack Sennett Studios

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Jay-Z was spot on 13 years ago when he rapped, “Corporate people start buggin’ cause I talk like this/ The corporate thugs is like ‘Nah Hov, talk that s***.”

He must’ve known that somewhere down the line, the President of the United States would try to start a Twitter war with him. Jay has been making headlines all weekend after his CNN interview with Van Jones in which he commented on Trump’s “shithole” remarks.

 

Hov’s profound response rubbed 45 the wrong way — just as anything with truth does — and he took to social media to vent about it, per usual.

 

Should Jay, who’s busy being a dad of three, making million dollar deals and receiving numerous accolades be even respond to DT?

Photos