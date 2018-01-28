Expect ‘Auntie Maxine’ To Give A Fiery Response To Trump’s State Of The Union Speech

California’s Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters will have a national platform on BET News Tuesday night to respond to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, BuzzFeed News reported. It’s likely to be a fiery rebuke to his first year in office, in which she also corrects Trump’s fables about improving the lives of African Americans.

Waters, one of Trump’s fiercest critics in Congress, will lead off a BET News special program called Angela Rye’s State of the Union. After the congresswoman gives her response, activists and several elected officials will analyze Trump’s first year in office and discuss “building Black politics and the value of engagement across today’s socio-political landscape.”

Expect the president to take credit for the decline in the African-American unemployment rate, which fell to 6.8 percent in December and represents the lowest rate since the early 1970s. But many economic analysts attribute the decline to President Barack Obama’s economic recovery policies and low interest rates.

Trump will likely also claim that his policies are improving the lives of working-class Americans. But Waters has been one of the leading voices in Congress condemning his policies as favoring the wealthy. She called out his budget proposal that “makes it glaringly clear that he does not care about hard-working Americans and their families.” It calls for deep cuts to programs that benefit poor people.She also slammed the GOP’s tax reform, calling it a “scam that takes from the poor and gives to the rich.”

When it comes to health care, Waters berated the president for dismantling the Affordable Care Act. She gave voice to widespread fears—even among Republican voters—that the GOP’s attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare was political, shortsighted and mean spirited. Trump’s series of executive orders on health care threatened health coverage for millions of American across the board.

