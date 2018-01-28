Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jay Z and Beyonce Headline Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Jodi Berry
2 reads
Leave a comment
46th Grammy Awards Nominations - Press Conference

Source: SGranitz / Getty

Record mogul Clive Davis threw is annual pre-awards gala Saturday night at the Sheraton New York Times Square. The soiree featured a who’s who of entertainment to include names like Gladys Knight, Quincy Jones, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes to name a few. But the evening definitely belonged to Beyonce and Jay-Z, “Hova” is up for eight Grammy Awards.

Alicia Keys honors Jay-Z, “one of the greatest that’s ever done it,” with epic medley

Read Also:

#MuteRKelly: Black Activists Are Calling For Us To Finally Boycott R. Kelly

Grammy pre-party

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Jay Z and Beyonce Headline Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
46th Grammy Awards Nominations - Press Conference
Jay Z and Beyonce Headline Clive Davis Pre-Grammy…
 2 hours ago
01.28.18
African American woman applying makeup
90’s Cartoon Inspired Makeup the latest trend on…
 3 hours ago
01.28.18
North Sea Jazz Festival 2016 : Day Three
5 Beautiful Reasons Why You Should Follow Anthony…
 5 hours ago
01.28.18
6 Reasons To Watch The 2018 Grammys
 5 hours ago
01.28.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 9 hours ago
01.28.18
#MeToo: Rosario Dawson Says She Was ‘Raped And…
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
#MuteRKelly: Black Activists Are Calling For Us To…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Photos