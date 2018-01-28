Jay Z and Beyonce Headline Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Record mogul Clive Davis threw is annual pre-awards gala Saturday night at the Sheraton New York Times Square. The soiree featured a who’s who of entertainment to include names like Gladys Knight, Quincy Jones, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes to name a few. But the evening definitely belonged to Beyonce and Jay-Z, “Hova” is up for eight Grammy Awards.

Alicia Keys honors Jay-Z, “one of the greatest that’s ever done it,” with epic medley

