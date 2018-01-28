Entertainment News
90’s Cartoon Inspired Makeup the latest trend on social media

Jodi Berry
African American woman applying makeup

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty

Makeup artist Sesemeslayy has IG a buzz with her ’90s-inspired cartoon makeup. The talented and creative make up artist created the characters from shows like The Proud Family, Care Bears and more. Check out her super nostalgic look inspired by The Proud Family and other cartoons.

