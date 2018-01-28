90’s Cartoon Inspired Makeup the latest trend on social media

Makeup artist Sesemeslayy has IG a buzz with her ’90s-inspired cartoon makeup. The talented and creative make up artist created the characters from shows like The Proud Family, Care Bears and more. Check out her super nostalgic look inspired by The Proud Family and other cartoons.

