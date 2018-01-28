Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

6 Reasons To Watch The 2018 Grammys

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

We get it — the Grammys definitely have a sketchy history when it comes to honoring people of color. But this year’s show is the most diverse it’s been in a while, and besides supporting our people, here are six other reasons to watch the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Hit the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading 6 Reasons To Watch The 2018 Grammys

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Sea Jazz Festival 2016 : Day Three
5 Beautiful Reasons Why You Should Follow Anthony…
 29 mins ago
01.28.18
6 Reasons To Watch The 2018 Grammys
 57 mins ago
01.28.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 5 hours ago
01.28.18
#MeToo: Rosario Dawson Says She Was ‘Raped And…
 17 hours ago
01.28.18
#MuteRKelly: Black Activists Are Calling For Us To…
 18 hours ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
Eva Marcille Acknowledges Fiance As Her Daughter’s Father
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Photos