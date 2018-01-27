Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael Jackson’s Tragic Pepsi Commercial? (WARNING: Graphic Content)

On this day in 1984, our beloved Michael Jackson suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on his scalp while filming a Pepsi commercial.

Today in 1984 Michael Jackson's hair catches fire during a Pepsi commercial Jermaine has no idea pic.twitter.com/B0iDpmzXY0 — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) January 27, 2018

The King of Pop nearly died from the incident, which ignited his jacket and his hair. But until recent years, the graphic footage has been kept away from public. Hit the flip to watch what went down on that fateful day.

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: