Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Eva Marcille Acknowledges Fiance As Her Daughter’s Father

Kevin McCall is nothing but a memory to Eva.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Eva Marcille is fully ready to step into her tomorrow as she prepares for a baby and a wedding.

Eva’s got too much great stuff going on to worry about Kevin McCall.

The America’s Next Top Model alumna was absolutely glowing during her recent chat with Essence and she shared that she and Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling are planning an Atlanta wedding. For them, Atlanta is the perfect spot for their nuptials, because it’s where they met and fell in love.

Eva hasn’t mentioned a concrete wedding date yet–presumably so that she and Michael are waiting until after the arrival of their son–but Eva’s 3-year-old daughter, Marley, is eagerly looking forward to the big day.

“She’s going to be my flower girl and she’s super excited,” Eva shared. “We talk about the wedding often, about her being a part of it and her picking out a fancy dress.

Even more than the wedding, though, Marley can’t wait to meet the new baby! “She talks about her baby brother every day,” Eva said. “The bigger my stomach gets, the more she’s understanding that there’s a baby in there. She’s getting really excited about it and becoming a big sister.”

Although Eva had Marley with Kevin, he doesn’t factor into their lives these days. In fact, Eva doesn’t even consider him to be Marley’s father anymore. That’s one thing they seem to agree on, as Kevin publicly disowned the toddler simply for bonding with her soon-to-be stepfather, Michael.

“We don’t have a relationship”, said Marcille. “He’s blocked on all my social media. I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory.”

Despite his Instagram antics, Eva doesn’t give Kevin much thought. “I do not let him affect my day-to-day in any shape, form or fashion,” Eva stated, adding that she wishes him nothing but the best. “But I do pray him success, and moreso than anything, peace of mind.”

For Eva, who will soon make her debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, being there for her daughter and providing the little girl is far more important to her than dwelling on the past.

“Marley is the priority, the biggest priority of my life, outside of my newest child and my fiancé,” Eva explained. “And at the end of the day, despite personal feelings, she deserves a level of stability, tranquility, and sanity. And [that’s] my job as a parent, no matter how hard it is for me to provide that for her, but that’s my job.”

RELATED STORIES:

Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael Sterling

Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting Baby Number 2

Kevin McCall Threatens To Murder Chris Brown And Daughter Royalty Over Shooting Rumors

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Eva Marcille Acknowledges Fiance As Her Daughter’s Father

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Sea Jazz Festival 2016 : Day Three
5 Beautiful Reasons Why You Should Follow Anthony…
 29 mins ago
01.28.18
6 Reasons To Watch The 2018 Grammys
 57 mins ago
01.28.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 5 hours ago
01.28.18
#MeToo: Rosario Dawson Says She Was ‘Raped And…
 17 hours ago
01.28.18
#MuteRKelly: Black Activists Are Calling For Us To…
 18 hours ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
Eva Marcille Acknowledges Fiance As Her Daughter’s Father
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Photos