Did You Hear About Diane?

bvick
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Did you hear about Diane? You know Diane from Black-ish. She has a new job. Marsai Martin, who plays Diane, is now the executive producer and the star of “Little”, a Universal comedy. The movie is about a woman who get to relieve her childhood when things get a little to stressful as a grown-up. The movie concept was Martin’s!

Kenya Barris, “Black-ish” creater is slated to be one of the producers. Tina Gordon Chism has signed on as director. Martin’s “Black-ish” mom, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Twitter to share her excitement.

Congratulations Marsai! We are sooooo proud of you! But we need you to stay on “Black-ish” we love you as Diane!

Everyone's favorite little sister is growing up and we can't take it! We've fallen in love with Marsai Martin as the scene-stealing Diane on ABC's Black-ish, but now she is blossoming into a fashion and industry force we can't deny. It was just announced that this 13-year-old phenom will be starring in AND executive producing a new film "Little" along with Hollywood heavyweight Will Packer. Marsai's red carpet evolution is being guided by stylist Apuje Kalu (Jay Ellis, Kofi Siriboe), Alexander Armand (En Vogue, Letoya Luckett, Niecey Nash) on hair, and Tasha Brown (Jill Scott, Jessica Williams,Logan Laurice) on makeup. This trio has made her a style star, especially this award season. From textured updos to playful hemlines, Marsai's look is changing but always age appropriate. Clad in designer's like Coach, Red Valentino, Pantora Bridal and Miri Couture, we get to see a taste of the woman she will become. From the very beginning, Marsai's natural hair has been her crowning glory. Every carpet appearance gives us something different: a sleek ponytail, long braids, or luscious curls. Hairstylist Armand has recently started utilizing more dramatic protective styles on Marsai as well. Our fave is the curly half-up-half-down look he created for her for a recent SAG Awards pre-party. Tasha Brown keeps her makeup youthful and clean, letting her natural beauty shine through (those dimples!). We can't wait to see how Marsai continues to grow in her style and her career. Let's take a look back at her first red carpet moments to now.

