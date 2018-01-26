1 reads Leave a comment
Did you hear about Diane? You know Diane from Black-ish. She has a new job. Marsai Martin, who plays Diane, is now the executive producer and the star of “Little”, a Universal comedy. The movie is about a woman who get to relieve her childhood when things get a little to stressful as a grown-up. The movie concept was Martin’s!
Kenya Barris, “Black-ish” creater is slated to be one of the producers. Tina Gordon Chism has signed on as director. Martin’s “Black-ish” mom, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Twitter to share her excitement.
Congratulations Marsai! We are sooooo proud of you! But we need you to stay on “Black-ish” we love you as Diane!
We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin's Red Carpet Glow Up
20 photos Launch gallery
We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin's Red Carpet Glow Up
1. Saying HelloSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Cutie PiesSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Polka Dot PerfectionSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Princess StyleSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Pretty In PinkSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Curl LoveSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. A Star in De La Renta7 of 20
8. A Sign of What's To Come8 of 20
9. Growing UpSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Coming In To Her OwnSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. The 2018 Dream TeamSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. A Closer LookSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. What A Winner Looks LikeSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. Top NotchSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. Emerald Evolution15 of 20
16. Emerald Evolution16 of 20
17. A Little Drama17 of 20
18. A Little Drama18 of 20
19. Slay SeasonSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. A Star is Born20 of 20
