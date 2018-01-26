Did you hear about Diane? You know Diane from Black-ish. She has a new job. Marsai Martin, who plays Diane, is now the executive producer and the star of “Little”, a Universal comedy. The movie is about a woman who get to relieve her childhood when things get a little to stressful as a grown-up. The movie concept was Martin’s!

Kenya Barris, “Black-ish” creater is slated to be one of the producers. Tina Gordon Chism has signed on as director. Martin’s “Black-ish” mom, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Twitter to share her excitement.

Congratulations Marsai! We are sooooo proud of you! But we need you to stay on “Black-ish” we love you as Diane!