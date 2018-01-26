A Different Vacation For The Kids

3 reads Leave a comment
Tired of the same-o same-o vacation. Tired of the beach and amusement parks? Well, Cartoon Network has something new for family. The Cartoon Network Cruise called the Cartoon Network Wave.
The brightly colored cruise ship will take its maiden voyage in late 2018 from Singapore. The ship will have a lot of the most popular Cartoon Network shows characters. There will also be theme nights, circus shows and parties with the Powerpuff Girls and more.
If Cartoon Network isn’t your thing, Disney has announced the return of two popular cruise options, “Star Wars” and “Marvel”. These options will be available on select cruises in 2018 and 2019.
Let’s go on a TRIP!
