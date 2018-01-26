Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin The Group’s Legacy

Kandi speaks out on why she feels Xscape 2.0 may spoil the R&B group's reputation.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

During her press rounds for her new starring role in broadway musical ‘Chicago,’ Kandi Burruss weighed in on Xscape’s upcoming album. The new project will be missing Kandi’s voice, after attempts to reunite fell through.

The Georgia peach told Madame Noire she fears new music from the R&B group will squander their legacy.

“As soon as the girls and I started talking initially I had told them I didn’t really want to do new music and the main reason is because I feel like I don’t want to mess with our legacy,” she told the site.

“When we were a group we had three platinum albums, all of our albums were hits, we never had a flop album and things are not how they used to be back then.”

The ‘RHOA’ staple went on to explain the women’s creative differences won’t yield a successful album.

You can watch the clip below:

RELATED LINKS

Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak

Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss Never Sexually Propositioned Her

Kenya Moore &amp; Kandi Burruss Do Double Date

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin The Group’s Legacy

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Sea Jazz Festival 2016 : Day Three
5 Beautiful Reasons Why You Should Follow Anthony…
 30 mins ago
01.28.18
6 Reasons To Watch The 2018 Grammys
 58 mins ago
01.28.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 5 hours ago
01.28.18
#MeToo: Rosario Dawson Says She Was ‘Raped And…
 17 hours ago
01.28.18
#MuteRKelly: Black Activists Are Calling For Us To…
 18 hours ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
Eva Marcille Acknowledges Fiance As Her Daughter’s Father
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Photos