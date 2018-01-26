Top Of The Morning: Do You Know How Your Day Will Go?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/26/18- Tom says he knows how his day will go based on his routine for the day. This morning he caught nothing but red lights and to Sybil’s surprise she caught nothing but green! Tom also can’t hold it in anymore and had to talk about the This Is Us episode and Black Lightning.

