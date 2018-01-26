The Bamma Of The Week Is Lynne Patton!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/26/18- Huggy Lowdown has elected Lynne Patton as the Bamma Of The Week for going after journalist and White House correspondent April Ryan. A former wedding planner turned head of Region II of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development by the Trump’s had no business saying what she said to Ryan.

