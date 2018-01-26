Marc Morial Wants To Empower Parents & Kids With Better Education

Your browser does not support iframes.

Every parent wants the best for their child, especially when it comes to their education. However, living in places where education is not valued or sometimes not enough resources can make learning difficult.

Marc Morial is the President and CEO of the National Urban League and has come up with the No Ceiling On Success The National Urban League’s National Education Campaign to help empower students and their parents with better education through educational equity.

“Educational equity is when students are in schools that deliver an education that prepares them for college or a career. Educational equity occurs when our kids have access to high quality teachers and good content in their schools. Equity is when parents can get report cards that are understandable to see how their children are matching up,” expressed Morial. “It’s when schools and communities understand that bad things happen to kids after school and instead of police they invest resources that create after school problems that are wholesome for out kids.”

Morial is passionate about this campaign and plans to use every avenue to tell people about it. “Social media, radio and television as well as a website to help tell the story and empower parents,” explained Morial.

For more information on the campaign, head over to http://nul.iamempowered.com/.

