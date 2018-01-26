Morning Minute: Tom Joyner Should Buy The Cavaliers!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/26/18- Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cavaliers basketball team is looking to sell. Comedian Chris Paul thinks that means LeBron James is getting ready to leave. Who’s going to have to the team? Chris thinks Tom should buy the team and put the TJMS Funny Chairs on the court!

