Pentagon Investigates Video Purportedly Of Niger Ambush That Killed La David Johnson

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Pentagon Investigates Video Purportedly Of Niger Ambush That Killed La David Johnson

This adds a new twist to a case with unanswered questions.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Pentagon is investigating Twitter posts that claim to show footage of Islamic militants ambushing U.S. troops in Niger that ended with the deaths of four American soldiers, Newsweek reported. This adds a new twist to a host of unanswered questions about the death of Sgt. La David Johnson.

SEE ALSO: Did The Government Lie To La David Johnson’s Widow?

“We are reviewing the post and determining the veracity of the tweet and the assertions that there is an associated video,” an official military statement said, adding that it cannot comment further because of an ongoing investigation into the Oct. 4 ambush.

The person who posted the video claimed to have obtained it from an Islamic State affiliate. One of the videos, which has been deleted, purports to show the dead bodies of American soldiers in their uniform. Investigators question its authenticity partly because the video was not release on known ISIS network channels.

U.S. and Nigerien forces were patrolling near a village in Niger called Tongo Tongo when they came under fire. What happened next remains a mystery that the Pentagon is probing, but it ended with the death of Johnson and three fellow American soldiers and Nigerien troops. An unofficial report on the Pentagon’s investigation disputed accounts reported in the media that said Johnson was captured in the ambush and apparently executed.

Controversy has swirled around this case since Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, received his remains in a casket but not allowed to view his body. News reports from Tongo Tongo said that villagers discovered Johnson’s body with his hands tied behind his back and the back of his head smashed, apparently from a hard object like a hammer. But the unofficial government account said he fought to the end but was never captured.

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Continue reading Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer's career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Here is every time Omarosa proved she is the rightful queen of the sunken place.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 2 hours ago
01.26.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Mother Might Be A Game…
 6 hours ago
01.26.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Has Become The Monster…
 7 hours ago
01.26.18
Mo’Nique Accuses Sheryl Underwood Of Throwing Her Under…
 10 hours ago
01.26.18
Married to Medicine’s Simone Whitmore Divorcing Husband Cecil:…
 11 hours ago
01.26.18
Oprah Winfrey during an appearance on CBS '60 minuites.'
Oprah Weighing In On Running For President: “That’s…
 17 hours ago
01.25.18
First Black Woman Mayor Of San Francisco Secretly…
 20 hours ago
01.26.18
NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jessica Chastain Is The Real MVP…She Helped Octavia…
 21 hours ago
01.26.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 21 hours ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 21 hours ago
01.25.18
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2
Congrats: Tiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBO
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
USA, Washington DC, Presidential Seal on podium in front of The White House, close-up
Oh No She Didn’t: Trump HUD Official Lynne…
 24 hours ago
01.25.18
Black Twitter Drags Erykah Badu For Finding The…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
She Ready! Tiffany Haddish Signs Deal With HBO…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
Photos