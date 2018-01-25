Jesse Williams Is Single Again

Rumor has it that Grey’s Anatomy star, Jessie Williams has broken up with his girlfriend, Minka Kelly. When Williams broke up with his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee not long after having their second child. Twitter went CRAZY when the story came out that he was cheating. We all were in love with his wife. Drake-Lee and Williams dated for 5 years before getting married. Drake-Lee looked like the girl next door. We were all cheering for them.

Williams claims that he wasn’t cheating and that the relationship just fell apart with his wife. Kelly and Williams met last year while doing voice overs for a video game in Paris.

According to divorce documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Williams is paying more than $50,000 a month in spousal support. The couple has joint custody of the children. There’s more to this story. You aren’t with someone for 13 years and just break up. Hummmmm…