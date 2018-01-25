television
Classic Shows That Might Make Be A Come Back

CBS has just announced that ‘Murphy Brown’ will be making a come back this fall for a 13 episode arc starting in this fall in the 2018-2019 season. The original cast is coming back to the show and we get to see where they are now.

As you know ABC’s ‘Rosanne’ is coming back to television in March and NBC’s ‘Will & Grace’ has already come back. So what other classic shows might be making a comeback?

  1. Party Five
  2. Mad About You
  3. The Office
  4. The Twilight Zone
  5. King of the Hill
  6. Fraiser
  7. The Munsters
  8. She-Ra
  9. The L Word
  10. One Day At A Time

Click here for the full list.

