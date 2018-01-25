The Wake Up: Last Slave Ship Found?; Trump Destroys Tourism and Spelman Preserves Black Feminist Papers

Last Slave Ship Discovered?

Wreckage of the last slave ship that came to America may have recently been found in Alabama by a local reporter more than a century after it crashed in 1860, according to archaeologists.

I’m quaking with excitement,” historian John Sledge told Al.com about the remains of what may turn out to be the Clotilda, the ship which was washed up to the surface of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, a few miles north of the city of Mobile. “This would be a story of world historical significance, if this is the Clotilda. It’s certainly in the right vicinity … We always knew it should be right around there.”

The 110 slaves on the Clotilda forced to go to Mobile were freed when the Civil War ended in 1865. Whether the ship is actually the Clotilda, the discovery is a striking reminder of the nation’s slavery past.

Trump Is Doing More Damage

Tourism in the U.S. has dramatically decreased under Trump’s rule, a fact that should not be surprising. The Trump slump is so bad that it has cost $4.6 billion in lost spending and put 40,000 jobs at stake, according to the latest data from the National Travel and Tourism Office. Yeah, Trump and his administration policies are scaring the world.

“It’s not a reach to say the rhetoric and policies of this administration are affecting sentiment around the world, creating antipathy toward the U.S. and affecting travel behavior,” Adam Sacks, the president of Tourism Economics, told The New York Times.

How will the nation try to fix this Trump-caused mess? The U.S. Travel Association wants to launch a “Visit U.S.” lobbying campaign to “encourage Washington to embrace the vital economic impact of foreign tourists,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

The “Visit U.S.” campaign sounds nice, but what is really needed is a heavier campaign of change and resistance against Trump.

Spelman Is Fighting To Preserve Black Feminist Papers

Another unapologetically Black event is making noise at Spelman College. The school is working to preserve important Black feminist papers with a newly announced $10,000 gift from the estate of the late Alison R. Bernstein, a respected women’s rights advocate, to its Women’s Research and Resource Center. Officials will use the generous contribution to “reformat audio-visual materials” from the Audre Lorde and Toni Cade Bambara papers in the Spelman College Archives, part of the Women’s Center. The papers of these two iconic Black feminist writers are the most heavily used collections in the school’s archives, officials said in a press release. This is beautiful!

