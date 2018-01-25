First Black Woman Mayor Of San Francisco Secretly Voted Out

Photo by

First Black Woman Mayor Of San Francisco Secretly Voted Out

When Black excellence is too strong for some to handle...

In a move that can best be described as puzzling (and perhaps even ridiculous,) San Francisco is facing a barrage of questions after it was revealed that the city’s first black woman mayor was secretly voted out without her knowledge after recently taking office.

At the end of 2017, London Breed took over as the official Mayor of San Francisco when previous mayor Edwin Lee passed away. Now according to Blavity, London Breed’s time as the interim mayor of San Francisco has abruptly come to an end after she was voted out in secret with no prior warning.

Via Blavity:

[London Breed’s] role as interim mayor has been taken away by San Francisco Board of Supervisors. On Tuesday night, board members voted 7-2 vote to elect Supervisor Mark Farrell. He becomes the third mayor of the city in six weeks. : The board also voted 5-4 to oust Breed as interim mayor.

Breed, who also serves as president of the board, has been criticized for having too much power. Moderate leaning critics argue that she should be replaced by a “caretaker mayor” that was not planning to take the job in a more permanent matter. She made history as the city’s first black woman to serve as mayor.

In a statement to the press after the vote, Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer said “The power of incumbency provides such an unfair advantage that I believe we must take this election out of the hands of the Board of Supervisors and allow San Franciscans to choose the next mayor on a level playing field.”

Fellow Supervisor Mark Farrell doubled down on Lee’s statement with his own, stating that Breed was voted out because “to me, that is too much power in one person’s hand. There needs to be checks and balances.”

As for Breed, she sent out a tweet to her supporters after the news of her being voted out was released:

 

