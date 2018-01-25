First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ + ‘HTGAWM’ Crossover Episode

It’s getting closer #TGIT fans! That’s right, the highly-anticipated crossover episode of ABC’s Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder is closer than you think, as the premiere date and first on-set look has just been revealed.

When it was first announced a few weeks ago, fans were immediately scrambling to figure just how long they would have to wait to finally see Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating showdown on the same show, when series’ creator Shonda Rhimes announced an episode crossover between Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder. Now in an exclusive look, Entertainment Weekly has the first on-set photo of the crossover encounter between the two TV heroines, as well as a premiere date for the soon-to-be iconic episode.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

Alpha females Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) will finally meet during a special Shondaland crossover event on March 1.

After pitbull attorney Annalise appears on ‘Scandal,’ Olivia — now President Mellie Grant’s (Bellamy Young) chief of staff — will head over to ‘How to Get Away With Murder.’ The producers aren’t spilling about the how and why of the big event, but we suspect it has something to do with Annalise’s class action lawsuit against the state of Pennsylvania over wrongful convictions.

“It was black girl magic on steroids!” Davis tells EW. “Me and Kerry dancing to ‘Rock the Boat’? Hey, it can’t get any better.” Adds Washington: “I really love Viola. I have such immense respect and admiration for her.”

You can check out the first photo of Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating together BELOW:

Sadly, after the March 1 crossover episode, Scandal fans are going to have to prepare themselves for the series finale, which is set to air on April 19.

