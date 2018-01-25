Morning Minute: Oh Erykah Badu, Why?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/25/18- Erykah Badu is getting dragged on social media for her comments on finding the good in everyone including Adolf Hitler and Bill Cosby. Comedian Chris Paul uses a little Badu inspiration to sing you a song about where she’s coming from.

