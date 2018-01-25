Huggy Lowdown: Guess Who Wants To Renew Their Surrogacy Membership?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/25/18- Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West want to have another baby already! And they want to renew their surrogate membership with the woman who had Chicago West. They are on a role!

The Cutest Celebrity Babies That Make Our Hearts Melt 10 photos Launch gallery The Cutest Celebrity Babies That Make Our Hearts Melt 1. Tyga and Blac Chyna’s son King Cairo is one pretty baby! Source:Instagram 1 of 10 2. Usher’s first born Usher Raymond V is a spitting image of the R&B cutie! Source:WENN 2 of 10 3. Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats son Egypt is too cute! Source:Instagram 3 of 10 4. Kenzo Lee melts our hearts before his first day of school Source:Kimora Lee Simmons 4 of 10 5. We love Wiz Khalifa, but we just want to pinch his son The Bash’s cheeks! Source:Instagram 5 of 10 6. Gwen Stefani’s son Apollo is a bundle of cuteness! Source:WENN 6 of 10 7. Blue Ivy Carter definitely gets her expressions from daddy Hov Source:Splash 7 of 10 8. Monica and Shannon Brown are beautiful people and can make just as beautiful their baby girl Laiyah! Source:Instagram 8 of 10 9. Pharrell can’t wait for the world to experience Rocket’s hidden talents! Source:Splash 9 of 10 10. Nahla Aubry was such a little cutie when she was first born! Source:WENN 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading The Cutest Celebrity Babies That Make Our Hearts Melt The Cutest Celebrity Babies That Make Our Hearts Melt

