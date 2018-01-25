TJMS
Wanda Sykes Thinks Women Should Talk More About Their Pay

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Comedian and actress Mo’Nique has set it off on social media about her Netflix offer of $500,000. She’s asked her fans and friends to boycott the streaming service after they low balled her. Comedian Wanda Sykes jumped into the conversation to about Netflix and equal pay.

“Well I just wanted to clear some things up about this Netflix thing,” explained Sykes. “First of all I am not boycotting Netflix. All due respect to Mo’Nique I am not boycotting Netflix,” explained Sykes.

In the past she too was offered a deal from Netflix that was pretty low. “It was one deal for me. You know, it’s not like I didn’t get the deal. You know, they gave me the job. I just didn’t like the way I was being compensated so I went else where,” said Sykes.

The conversation that Mo’Nique has started does raise a very important question of equal pay among women in the entertainment industry.

“She had a legitimate claim so I just chimed in saying, ‘thank you for speaking out,’ because when I was shopping for my special they offered less than half of what she got,” said Sykes. “Mine was so low I thought my agent left off a zero.”

She went on to say, “I’m glad Mo’Nique spoke up because it needed to be said.” It’s, “important  for women to talk about what we’re being paid because that’s how we know what’s up.”

Women don’t typically talk about what they make and Sykes said it’s especially prevalent among Black women.

“Especially Black women. It’s almost like you know not shame. You know how hard people work out here everyday. And we know how blessed and fortunate we are to be in these positions and to be throwing around these numbers,” explained Sykes.

