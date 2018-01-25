Entertainment News
Black Twitter Drags Erykah Badu For Finding The ‘Good In Hitler’

Sis, what Hotep mess are you on?

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

We’re not sure what’s going on with Erykah Badu, but we’re pretty sure that on Wednesday she wasn’t trending on Twitter for any of the right reasons.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the “Tyrone” singer was talking a lot of nonsense including that because she’s a Picses, she believes she can see the good in anyone, including Adolf Hitler. The same man that spearheaded the genocide of millions of Jewish people in Europe.

And that was just the beginning.

When asked by writer David Marchese about separating art from the artist, with Louis C.K. and Bill Cosby used as examples, Badu said, “I don’t want to get scared into not thinking for myself. I weigh everything. Even what you just asked me, I would have to really think about it and know the facts in each of those situations before I made a judgment. Because I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world. But if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him? The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better, too. But sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people.”

Ok ma’am.

Calling herself an “empath” and “humanist,” Badu went on to say, “I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.” Upon being asked to elaborate, she responded, “I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter.”

Thankfully, the writer pushed back, causing her to relent that “[Hitler] was a terrible painter.”

“Poor thing,” she continued. “He had a terrible childhood. That means that when I’m looking at my daughter, Mars, I could imagine her being in someone else’s home and being treated so poorly, and what that could spawn. I see things like that. I guess it’s just the Pisces in me.”

Chile…nah.

Thankfully, Black Twitter got her together:

Oh Erykah, what is you doing sis? This interview is not it.

Continue reading Black Twitter Drags Erykah Badu For Finding The 'Good In Hitler'

