Top Of The Morning: The Oscar Nominations Are Out!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/24/18- The Oscar nominations have come out and Tom and the team are excited! Mary J. Blige, Jordan Peele, David Kalyuua and Kobe Bryant have all received nominations. Yes, Kobe Bryant has been nominated for his short film Dear Basketball. But there’s a rumor going around that it can back fire on him.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: