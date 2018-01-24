TJMS
Top Of The Morning: The Oscar Nominations Are Out!

1/24/18- The Oscar nominations have come out and Tom and the team are excited! Mary J. Blige, Jordan Peele, David Kalyuua and Kobe Bryant have all received nominations. Yes, Kobe Bryant has been nominated for his short film Dear Basketball. But there’s a rumor going around that it can back fire on him.

