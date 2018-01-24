Toys R Us Is Closing Stores

In the latest trend of downsizing, Toys R Us is plans to close up to 182 stores. This is part of their bankruptcy reorganization plan. They do plan to keep 1,600 store plus the online store. This really shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. The flagship store in Time Square store closed in 2015, we all knew that wasn’t a good sign. They had a temporary holiday story in Time Square but that’s closed now.

The going-out-of-business sales will start in February and end in April. Click here to see if a store near you is closing. Get ready to go shopping!