Torry Story: The Time He Met Muhammed Ali

1/24/18- Guy Torry remembers the time he got to meet the champ Muhammad Ali. When he met him, Ali pulled the Quran out and began talking about the bible and Islam with him. Being a baby Christian at the time, Torry had the mind to go toe-to-toe with the champ until the Lord held him back!

