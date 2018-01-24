Torry Story: The Time He Met Muhammed Ali

1 reads Leave a comment
1/24/18- Guy Torry remembers the time he got to meet the champ Muhammad Ali. When he met him, Ali pulled the Quran out and began talking about the bible and Islam with him. Being a baby Christian at the time, Torry had the mind to go toe-to-toe with the champ until the Lord held him back!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
17 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 17
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 17
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 17
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 17
5. RED ALERT5 of 17
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 17
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 17
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 17
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 17
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 17
11. ROSE GOLD DREAMS11 of 17
12. ADD A HAT12 of 17
13. PERFECT IN PLAID13 of 17
14. HARK THE HERRINGBONE14 of 17
15. PRETTY IN PINK15 of 17
16. BE THE PRESENT16 of 17
17. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS17 of 17
comments – Add Yours