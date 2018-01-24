TJMS
Home > TJMS

Comedian Steve Brown Tells His Side Of His Crazy Encounter At A Comedy Club

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

Comedian Steve Brown was doing a set at a comedy club in Colombia, South Carolina when an audience member got angry and tried to hit him with a mic stand and stool.

“I was on stage doing my thing and everyone seemed to be having a great time you know? The guy, the attacker he was in the second row. He was just enjoying himself you know. He was laughing you know everybody was having a good time. And then all of a sudden he was staring at me just real hard,” explained Brown. “I didn’t say a word to him, no interactions between us, no heckling, no nothing. And I was like, ‘My man are you okay?’ And he started mumbling something or whatever. Next thing you know he was going at it with everyone. He slapped his girl.”

Brown thought security would have handled the situation which is why he didn’t leave the stage but the exact opposite happened.

“The two guys that broke the fight up where from the kitchen,” explained Brown. “The same guy walks past the supposed security guy and they walk out together. Well the guy turns around and takes his shirt off and comes back but the security guy never came back,” exclaimed Brown. 

To make the situation even worse, the club wouldn’t pay him. “To add insult to injury, I go to get paid and they docked me,” said Brown. “The owner claimed several people got up and left and they didn’t pay their tab and you have to pay their tab.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Comedian Steve Brown Tells His Side Of His Crazy Encounter At A Comedy Club

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Divided The Country After Announcing Oscar…
 2 hours ago
01.24.18
Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast'
Toni Braxton Shows Up At Movie Screening With…
 3 hours ago
01.24.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 24 hours ago
01.23.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Don’t Miss Tiffany Haddish On A New Season…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 day ago
01.23.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Nominees for Academy Awards Best Picture Announced
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Bill Cosby in 2014
Bill Cosby returns to stage ahead of sexual…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
‘LHHMIA:’ Amara La Negra Has The Fakest Friends…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Smith And Remy Ma Attempt…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Why Ava Duvernay Is Our Fairy God Mother…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Photos