Comedian Steve Brown Tells His Side Of His Crazy Encounter At A Comedy Club

Comedian Steve Brown was doing a set at a comedy club in Colombia, South Carolina when an audience member got angry and tried to hit him with a mic stand and stool.

“I was on stage doing my thing and everyone seemed to be having a great time you know? The guy, the attacker he was in the second row. He was just enjoying himself you know. He was laughing you know everybody was having a good time. And then all of a sudden he was staring at me just real hard,” explained Brown. “I didn’t say a word to him, no interactions between us, no heckling, no nothing. And I was like, ‘My man are you okay?’ And he started mumbling something or whatever. Next thing you know he was going at it with everyone. He slapped his girl.”

Brown thought security would have handled the situation which is why he didn’t leave the stage but the exact opposite happened.

“The two guys that broke the fight up where from the kitchen,” explained Brown. “The same guy walks past the supposed security guy and they walk out together. Well the guy turns around and takes his shirt off and comes back but the security guy never came back,” exclaimed Brown.

To make the situation even worse, the club wouldn’t pay him. “To add insult to injury, I go to get paid and they docked me,” said Brown. “The owner claimed several people got up and left and they didn’t pay their tab and you have to pay their tab.”

