Rev. Al Sharpton: Did The Democrats Really Cave In?

After coming to an agreement in Senate, Republicans and Democrats were able to end the government shutdown under a couple of conditions for each other. Rev. Al Sharpton gives us the inside on the situation and how to stay active and empowered.

“At this point I want to bring the peoples attention to Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer who come from NY and known each other for 40 years,” explained Sharpton. “I got to believe that Chuck Schumer knew that Donald Trump making a deal is almost as shaky as being in the middle of quick sand.”

However, Sharpton urges us to remember what we received from this government shut down and what we have to look forward to next.

“Either way the bottom line is that the wall is off the table, we did get kids through. The big fight is going to be what we do with DACA,” expressed Sharpton. “There’s young people from Haiti, Africa, from all over the world. Don’t let them try to stigmatize this. We should be for everybody. Otherwise you can’t be for everybody.”

