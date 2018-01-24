Tiffany Haddish Divided The Country After Announcing Oscar Nominees And Screwing Up Most Of The Names

14 reads Leave a comment
Yesterday morning, Tiffany Haddish helped announce the Oscar nominations. And, uh, she had some problems with some of the name pronunciations.
Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards
15 photos Launch gallery
Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards
1. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 1 of 15
2. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 2 of 15
3. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. HALLE BERRYSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. HALLE BERRYSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. HALLE BERRYSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. AMANDA WARRENSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. AMANDA WARRENSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. UZO ADUBASource:Getty 10 of 15
11. UZO ADUBASource:Getty 11 of 15
12. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. MARY J. BLIGESource:Getty 14 of 15
15. MARY J. BLIGESource:Getty 15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours