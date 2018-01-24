Tiffany Haddish Divided The Country After Announcing Oscar Nominees And Screwing Up Most Of The Names

Continue reading Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, California. Your favorite stars from Orange Is The New Black, This Is Us, Black-ish, and more walked the red carpet in style. The hairstyles of our beloved Black actresses ranged from blonde tresses to cropped cuts and even undercuts! We rounded up the top hairstyles and give you the products you need to achieve the look.