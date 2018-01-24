Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tiffany Haddish Divided The Country After Announcing Oscar Nominees And Screwing Up Most Of The Names

Karen Clark
14 reads
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Yesterday morning, Tiffany Haddish helped announce the Oscar nominations. And, uh, she had some problems with some of the name pronunciations.

 

 

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

15 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

Continue reading Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, California. Your favorite stars from Orange Is The New Black, This Is Us, Black-ish, and more walked the red carpet in style. The hairstyles of our beloved Black actresses ranged from blonde tresses to cropped cuts and even undercuts! We rounded up the top hairstyles and give you the products you need to achieve the look.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Oscars , Tiffany Haddish

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Divided The Country After Announcing Oscar…
 2 hours ago
01.24.18
Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast'
Toni Braxton Shows Up At Movie Screening With…
 3 hours ago
01.24.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 24 hours ago
01.23.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Don’t Miss Tiffany Haddish On A New Season…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 day ago
01.23.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Nominees for Academy Awards Best Picture Announced
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Bill Cosby in 2014
Bill Cosby returns to stage ahead of sexual…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
‘LHHMIA:’ Amara La Negra Has The Fakest Friends…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Smith And Remy Ma Attempt…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Why Ava Duvernay Is Our Fairy God Mother…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Photos