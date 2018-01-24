Man Attempts To Avoid Baggage Fees By Wearing All Of His Clothes At Once, Gets Kicked Off Plane

You have to admit, he’s creative!
Ryan Carney Williams, who goes by Ryan Hawaii, was kicked off two flights after trying to wear all of his clothes at once to avoid baggage fees.
According to the Iceland Monitor, “Hawaii reportedly attempted to board a British Airways flight back to London wearing eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts—the items that didn’t fit in his checked luggage. British Airways denied him a boarding pass and turned him away.”
According to reports, “Hawaii accused the airline of racial profiling in a video shared to his Twitter page. He claims that he could not afford the baggage fees and had been told by British Airways that he could board the flight if he wore the extra clothes, but was then rejected. British Airways, for its part, claimed that Hawaii had been rude and police were called to handle the situation, using pepper spray to subdue him.”
