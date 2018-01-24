Erica Garner Secretly Taped Justice Department Meeting

News One
Erica Garner Secretly Taped Justice Department Meeting

Her activism continues.

Erica Garner‘s legacy of activism is continuing after her death. The mother of two and daughter of Eric Garner  passed away  of complications of a heart attack on December 30, 2017. She was only 27 years old.

The activist was a true warrior, giving her life to social justice and fighting back against a system that gave her no justice. Now, nearly a month after she passed away footage of a meeting with the Department of Justice in New York on June 21, 2017 has been released on her social media. Erica secretly recorded the meeting because she was concerned about sluggish pace around  the investigation of her father’s death, who was killed on July 17, 2014 when an NYPD officer restrained him with an illegal chokehold.

Erica attended the meeting with her mother, grandmother and Reverend Al Sharpton. In the video, the U.S. Justice Department officials told the family that a decision in the federal probe of Eric Garner’s death could be months away. “I did just tell you that I think we will be in the decisional point in the next several months. We’re not talking about no decisions being made on this case in 2018. That is not where we’re at.” You can watch the full video here.

As we all know, a decision has not be made. According to the New York Daily News, “A Justice Department spokesman declined comment.” Of course they did.

Erica Garner is still fighting for justice in death. Rest in peace, queen.

